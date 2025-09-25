AZORTE Redefines 'Mid': A Style Campaign Embracing Gen Z's Journey

One of India's leading fashion and lifestyle destinations, AZORTE, has launched its groundbreaking Autumn-Winter 2025 campaign, enlisting Bollywood talents Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina. In a bid to connect with Gen Z, the campaign is shifting cultural narratives, embracing the real and unscripted aspects of self-expression.

The essence of the campaign, "You're not Mid, You're Just in the Middle of your story," is aimed at addressing Gen Z's fear of being 'mid'. By including young stars, AZORTE redefines mediocrity as a journey of self-discovery and growth, turning it into a narrative of empowerment.

Created by Famous Innovations and directed by Anish Dedhia, the striking brand film flips the pressure of instant success and crafted perfection on its head. The campaign offers a refreshing perspective that celebrates the 'in-between' moments, reinforcing that authenticity always triumphs over perfection.

Dhaval Doshi, AZORTE's Head of Marketing, highlighted the shift towards 'Self-Assured Relevance,' emphasizing the importance of self-anchored relevance over immediate recognition. With bold styling and expressive narratives, the campaign transforms AZORTE stores into spaces celebrating the journey, promoting confidence in Gen Z's evolving identities.