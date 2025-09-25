Left Menu

Empowering Economies: FAME Transforms 50,000 Women Entrepreneurs in Rural India

The Foundation for Advancement of Micro Enterprises (FAME) has empowered over 50,000 women entrepreneurs in rural India. FAME's innovative approach integrates skill training, mentorship, and market access to foster economic and social change. Their work is transformative, promoting gender inclusivity and financial independence across 200 villages.

  • Country:
  • India

The Foundation for Advancement of Micro Enterprises (FAME) has hit a remarkable milestone by empowering more than 50,000 women entrepreneurs in rural India. The organization has created sustainable economic opportunities for over 200,000 micro enterprises, focusing on women across 20 districts in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.

FAME's 'beyond financing' approach, which includes skill training, mentorship, and market linkages, has enabled women to achieve financial independence and dignity. Programs in areas like footwear manufacturing, dairy farming, and sports goods production empower women, contributing positively to families and communities. Chairman Mr. Brij Mohan celebrated the milestone as a testament to their commitment to creating economic opportunities and social change.

Remarkable statistics back FAME's success, with 70% of beneficiaries reporting increased incomes post-training. Additionally, 88% of participants noted improved social cohesion and community recognition, promoting gender inclusivity in male-dominated sectors. FAME's interventions align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, aiming for long-lasting financial independence.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

