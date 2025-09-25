Unraveling Secrets: Search: The Naina Murder Case Premieres Soon

JioHotstar has announced the premiere of its eagerly awaited crime thriller series, 'Search: The Naina Murder Case,' starring Konkona Sensharma. Slated to launch on October 10, the series is directed by Rohan Sippy, known for his work on films like 'Bluffmaster!' and 'Dum Maaro Dum.'

The narrative follows ACP Sanyukta Das, played by Sensharma, as she becomes embroiled in the investigation of a teenage girl's murder while confronting personal trials. Sensharma shares the screen with Surya Sharma, who portrays rookie ACP Jai Kanwal, as they untangle a web of secrets in a society's dark underbelly.

Described by Sippy as more than a murder mystery, the series explores emotional and psychological dimensions, with continuous twists and surprises. Sensharma's character is crafted as a powerful, multi-dimensional figure facing life's complexities, ensuring an engaging experience for the audience. The series also features performances by Shiv Pandit, Varun Thakur, Dhruv Sehgal, and Shraddha Das.