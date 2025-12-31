Left Menu

Special Investigation Team Set to Unravel Dehradun Student Murder Mystery

Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh has formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the murder of Tripura student Anjel Chakma. A reward is offered for absconding suspect Yagya Raj Awasthi. Five arrests made, efforts continue to find the sixth suspect, as NSUI demands justice with candle march in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:53 IST
Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to address the brutal murder of 24-year-old Tripura student Anjel Chakma, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The SIT, led by SP (Rural) Pankaj Gairola, is tasked with a thorough investigation to crack the case.

The Police Headquarters announced a Rs 1 lakh reward for anyone providing information leading to the capture of the fugitive suspect, Yagya Raj Awasthi. Tragically, Chakma, an MBA student, was assaulted with knives and blunt objects, eventually succumbing to her injuries at a local hospital.

SSP Singh reported that five suspects have been apprehended, while efforts continue to locate a sixth individual, believed to be hiding near bordering territories. The police have expanded charges to include attempted murder, and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is apprised of the situation. Meanwhile, NSUI staged a candlelight march in Delhi, urging justice for Chakma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

