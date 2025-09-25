Left Menu

South Korea Unveils Tattoo Licensing Revolution

South Korea's parliament has passed a historic bill permitting individuals to give tattoos without a medical license, establishing an official licensing system for tattooists. This significant move reflects changing perceptions of tattoos from criminal associations to self-expression, influenced by K-pop culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:20 IST
  • South Korea

In a groundbreaking decision, South Korea's parliament has approved a bill allowing individuals to offer tattoos without the necessity of a medical license. As a result, an official licensing system for tattooists will be established under state supervision.

This transformative legislation, known as the Tattooist Act, was passed with unanimous support from the National Assembly. It marks a departure from the current legal framework where only licensed medical professionals could perform tattoo procedures.

The shift comes amidst evolving public perceptions of tattoos, now seen as a form of self-expression partly due to their prominence in K-pop culture, rather than symbols of criminality. The new law acknowledges this cultural shift and aims to bring transparency and formal regulation to the practice.

