South Korea Unveils Tattoo Licensing Revolution

In a groundbreaking decision, South Korea's parliament has approved a bill allowing individuals to offer tattoos without the necessity of a medical license. As a result, an official licensing system for tattooists will be established under state supervision.

This transformative legislation, known as the Tattooist Act, was passed with unanimous support from the National Assembly. It marks a departure from the current legal framework where only licensed medical professionals could perform tattoo procedures.

The shift comes amidst evolving public perceptions of tattoos, now seen as a form of self-expression partly due to their prominence in K-pop culture, rather than symbols of criminality. The new law acknowledges this cultural shift and aims to bring transparency and formal regulation to the practice.