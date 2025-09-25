Left Menu

Legacy of S L Bhyrappa: A Tribute to Kannada's Literary Icon

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to build a memorial for the late renowned Kannada novelist S L Bhyrappa in Mysuru, recognizing his significant contributions to literature. Despite missing out on the Jnanpith Award, Bhyrappa's extensive body of work continues to be celebrated across multiple languages globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:37 IST
Legacy of S L Bhyrappa: A Tribute to Kannada's Literary Icon
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has confirmed that the state will honor S L Bhyrappa, a celebrated Kannada novelist and philosopher, with a memorial in Mysuru. Bhyrappa, who passed away at 94, was a recipient of numerous prestigious awards such as the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Despite his absence from the esteemed Jnanpith Award list, Bhyrappa's literary contributions—comprising about 25 novels translated into 40 languages—have resonated globally. His works are celebrated across various media, including films and television series adapted from his stories.

The government's decision aligns with the literary giant's life spent predominantly in Mysuru. Bhyrappa's straightforward approach in his writings and talks earned him respect across diverse spheres, including political and literary platforms, as noted by Karnataka's leaders and personalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Denies Involvement in Denmark Drone Incidents

Russia Denies Involvement in Denmark Drone Incidents

 Russia
2
Italian Flotilla Defies Drone Attacks to Aid Gaza

Italian Flotilla Defies Drone Attacks to Aid Gaza

 Italy
3
Paris court sentences former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to 5 years in prison in Libya campaign-financing trial, reports AP.

Paris court sentences former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to 5 years in ...

 Global
4
Poland's PM Warns Against Illusions on Trump's Ukraine Stance

Poland's PM Warns Against Illusions on Trump's Ukraine Stance

 Poland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025