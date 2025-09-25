Legacy of S L Bhyrappa: A Tribute to Kannada's Literary Icon

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has confirmed that the state will honor S L Bhyrappa, a celebrated Kannada novelist and philosopher, with a memorial in Mysuru. Bhyrappa, who passed away at 94, was a recipient of numerous prestigious awards such as the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Despite his absence from the esteemed Jnanpith Award list, Bhyrappa's literary contributions—comprising about 25 novels translated into 40 languages—have resonated globally. His works are celebrated across various media, including films and television series adapted from his stories.

The government's decision aligns with the literary giant's life spent predominantly in Mysuru. Bhyrappa's straightforward approach in his writings and talks earned him respect across diverse spheres, including political and literary platforms, as noted by Karnataka's leaders and personalities.

