Cultural Ties over Politics: SCO's Creative Assembly in Delhi

The 2nd SCO Young Authors' Conference in Delhi emphasized the role of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) beyond politics, highlighting cultural understanding and cooperation. With delegates from member states participating, the event underscored creative exchanges in the digital age. This platform aims to foster vibrant cultural diplomacy and people-to-people connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 2nd SCO Young Authors' Conference in Delhi spotlighted the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) role beyond its political and economic origins, focusing on cultural understanding and collaboration among member states.

With representatives spanning India, China, Iran, and other nations, the event featured thematic sessions and diverse speakers, asserting the significance of creative spaces in the digital age.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, underlined the meeting's importance in nurturing cultural diplomacy and people-to-people ties, aligning with India's national vision to harness technology for societal progress.

