Cultural Ties over Politics: SCO's Creative Assembly in Delhi

The 2nd SCO Young Authors' Conference in Delhi spotlighted the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) role beyond its political and economic origins, focusing on cultural understanding and collaboration among member states.

With representatives spanning India, China, Iran, and other nations, the event featured thematic sessions and diverse speakers, asserting the significance of creative spaces in the digital age.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, underlined the meeting's importance in nurturing cultural diplomacy and people-to-people ties, aligning with India's national vision to harness technology for societal progress.