A Final Goodbye to the Legendary MiG-21: An Aviator's Reflection

The Indian Air Force gears up to retire the MiG-21, a Soviet-origin fighter jet serving for six decades. Wing Commander Avinash Chikte shares memories of flying this 'majestic, dazzling beauty', emphasizing its challenging yet rewarding nature. The MiG-21 holds a significant place in aviation history despite safety criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an emotional farewell, the Indian Air Force is set to retire the iconic MiG-21, a formidable Soviet-origin fighter jet that has served as the backbone of its combat fleet for 62 years. Wing Commander Avinash Chikte (Retd) shares his cherished memories of flying the aircraft, describing his bond with it as akin to a lasting romance.

The MiG-21, first inducted in 1963, became central to India's aerial defense strategy. Despite its commendable combat record, which includes significant roles in the wars of 1965 and 1971, the Kargil conflict, and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, the aircraft has been criticized for its safety issues, often dubbed a 'flying coffin'. However, seasoned pilots like Chikte argue that the aircraft's demanding nature taught them invaluable lessons in discipline and respect.

For Chikte, the MiG-21 was more than just a machine. It was a partner that responded with grace and reliability, even in the most treacherous situations. As the aircraft takes its final flight, Chikte holds on to gratitude rather than nostalgia, appreciating the MiG-21 for shaping his career and flying experience.

