President Murmu to Honor Geoscience Excellence at National Awards

President Droupadi Murmu is set to recognize stellar contributions in the field of geosciences by hosting the National Geoscience Awards 2024. The ceremonial event, scheduled for Friday, will take place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

The awards, instituted by the Ministry of Mines in 1966, are among the most esteemed accolades in geosciences. Originally known as the National Mineral Awards, they were renamed in 2009 to better reflect their focus.

This year, 208 nominations were received, with 12 awards finalized after an intensive three-stage screening process. Nine individual awards and three team awards will be conferred upon 20 distinguished geoscientists by President Murmu, alongside other key government figures.