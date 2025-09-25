Left Menu

President Murmu to Honor Geoscience Excellence at National Awards

President Droupadi Murmu will honor outstanding achievements in geosciences by conferring the National Geoscience Awards 2024. A total of 12 awards across three categories will be presented to 20 geoscientists. The prestigious ceremony will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre with key government officials in attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:10 IST
President Murmu to Honor Geoscience Excellence at National Awards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set to recognize stellar contributions in the field of geosciences by hosting the National Geoscience Awards 2024. The ceremonial event, scheduled for Friday, will take place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

The awards, instituted by the Ministry of Mines in 1966, are among the most esteemed accolades in geosciences. Originally known as the National Mineral Awards, they were renamed in 2009 to better reflect their focus.

This year, 208 nominations were received, with 12 awards finalized after an intensive three-stage screening process. Nine individual awards and three team awards will be conferred upon 20 distinguished geoscientists by President Murmu, alongside other key government figures.

TRENDING

1
Diksha Dagar: Redemption at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France

Diksha Dagar: Redemption at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France

 France
2
Italy Scales Down Naval Support for Gaza Aid Flotilla

Italy Scales Down Naval Support for Gaza Aid Flotilla

 Italy
3
Devastating Floods Ravage Maharashtra's Agricultural Heartland

Devastating Floods Ravage Maharashtra's Agricultural Heartland

 India
4
Judicial Quota Debate: Supreme Court’s Crucial Verdict on District Judge Appointments Nears

Judicial Quota Debate: Supreme Court’s Crucial Verdict on District Judge App...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025