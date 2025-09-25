Governor Pushes for Enhanced Elderly Care in Mizoram

Governor VK Singh has called for the creation of well-structured old-age homes in Mizoram, emphasizing the need to provide better care for elderly residents, officials reported on Thursday.

During a review meeting of the Social Welfare Department's initiatives, Singh highlighted the crucial issue of elderly isolation and the need for support systems, such as counselors, to combat feelings of worthlessness.

Despite most elderly individuals in the state receiving family support, Singh underscored the importance of facilities for those who are neglected. He commended the Mizo community's cultural respect for elders, while a presentation revealed that 24,524 residents benefit from the national pension scheme.

