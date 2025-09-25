Left Menu

Governor Pushes for Enhanced Elderly Care in Mizoram

Governor VK Singh has proposed the establishment of well-structured old-age homes in Mizoram. A review meeting highlighted the importance of addressing the feelings of worthlessness and isolation among the elderly. The Social Welfare Department showcased the existing pension schemes supporting over 24,000 seniors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:58 IST
Governor Pushes for Enhanced Elderly Care in Mizoram
  • Country:
  • India

Governor VK Singh has called for the creation of well-structured old-age homes in Mizoram, emphasizing the need to provide better care for elderly residents, officials reported on Thursday.

During a review meeting of the Social Welfare Department's initiatives, Singh highlighted the crucial issue of elderly isolation and the need for support systems, such as counselors, to combat feelings of worthlessness.

Despite most elderly individuals in the state receiving family support, Singh underscored the importance of facilities for those who are neglected. He commended the Mizo community's cultural respect for elders, while a presentation revealed that 24,524 residents benefit from the national pension scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

 India
2
Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

 Global
3
India is world's 3rd-largest startup ecosystem; many startups working in food, agri sectors: PM Modi at World Food India summit.

India is world's 3rd-largest startup ecosystem; many startups working in foo...

 Global
4
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: Vision for Post-War Governance and International Recognition

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: Vision for Post-War Governance and Inte...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025