Bhumi Pednekar: From Heartland Tales to Glam Roles

At the India Today Conclave 2025, actor Bhumi Pednekar emphasized her ongoing passion for stories rooted in India's heartland while acknowledging her recent foray into glamorous roles. Known for her diverse character portrayals, Pednekar stressed how such experiences have shaped her as an actor.

Reflecting on her early career, Pednekar recalled her beginnings as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films, eventually debuting in 2015 with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha.' She's since embraced challenging roles in small-town narratives like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Bala.'

Celebrating a decade in cinema, Pednekar underscored her commitment to quality work and personal transformation. Despite long working hours, she insists on breaking industry molds, aiming for purpose and impact beyond mere filmography.

(With inputs from agencies.)