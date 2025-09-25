Punjab Commemorates 350th Martyrdom Anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur with Grand Events

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took center stage on Thursday as he unveiled the official logo for the state-level commemorations marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. The initiative underscores the historical significance of the Sikh guru's sacrifice.

To honor this milestone, the state has orchestrated a series of grand events across Punjab, emphasizing inclusivity and reverence. Key events include a large-scale 'Kirtan Darbar' held in Delhi on October 25 and a major gathering in Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 25.

In addition, four 'nagar kirtans' are set to commence on November 20 from Jammu, Gurdaspur, Faridkot, and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda, converging at Sri Anandpur Sahib. Mann highlighted Guru Teg Bahadur's teachings of unity and righteousness as central themes of the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)