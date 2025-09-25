Left Menu

India Unveils Cultural Diversity at Spectacular World Para Athletics Championships Opening

India celebrated its cultural diversity during the colorful inauguration of the 12th World Para Athletics Championships, with 2200 participants from 104 countries. The event featured a vivid athletes' parade and performances, with Indian pride showcased by Sumit Antil. The event reaffirms India's role as a rising sporting hub.

India displayed its rich cultural mosaic in a vibrant opening ceremony marking the start of the 12th edition of the World Para Athletics Championships, the largest in history, on Thursday.

Graced by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the event sees participation from approximately 2200 para athletes from 104 countries over a nine-day period beginning Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded the event as a testament to India's burgeoning status as an inclusive sporting nation, as top-tier para athletes compete across 186 medal events, inspiring resilience and uniting sports enthusiasts worldwide.

