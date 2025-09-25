Left Menu

Telangana High Court Halts Ticket Price Hike for Pawan Kalyan's Film

The Telangana High Court paused a previous order allowing increased ticket prices for Pawan Kalyan's film 'OG'. Following an appeal from DVV Entertainments, the court directed a further hearing on the matter. The government had sanctioned higher prices for special screenings, a decision challenged for its legality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Telangana High Court maintained a pause on an earlier directive permitting a price increase for tickets to certain screenings of Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan's movie 'OG'.

This follows a writ appeal submitted by DVV Entertainments, the production company behind the film, challenging a prior order by a Single Judge. The case attracted judicial attention from a bench consisting of Judges Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy, who have scheduled a hearing on September 26 to reach a final decision.

The initial government memo from September 19 allowed a special 9 pm screening price on September 24, capped at Rs 800, inclusive of GST, with elevated rates continuing until October 4. Critics decried the memo as arbitrary, leading to the ongoing legal scrutiny.

