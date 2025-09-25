Telangana High Court Halts Ticket Price Hike for Pawan Kalyan's Film

On Thursday, the Telangana High Court maintained a pause on an earlier directive permitting a price increase for tickets to certain screenings of Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan's movie 'OG'.

This follows a writ appeal submitted by DVV Entertainments, the production company behind the film, challenging a prior order by a Single Judge. The case attracted judicial attention from a bench consisting of Judges Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy, who have scheduled a hearing on September 26 to reach a final decision.

The initial government memo from September 19 allowed a special 9 pm screening price on September 24, capped at Rs 800, inclusive of GST, with elevated rates continuing until October 4. Critics decried the memo as arbitrary, leading to the ongoing legal scrutiny.