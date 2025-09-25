Rivers: Cultural Lifelines and Ecological Symbols

India's rivers serve as vital ecological lifelines and rich cultural reservoirs, emphasized Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil at the inauguration of the 6th Nadi Utsav. He underscored the centrality of river systems to India's heritage and future, marking significant initiatives for river conservation.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Water Vision@2047 addresses river conservation through short-term, mid-term, and long-term strategies. The event, held at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, saw participation from scholars and cultural figures emphasizing the shared responsibility of river protection.

The three-day festival features a national seminar and a documentary film festival, exploring the dynamic relationship between rivers and culture. Films showcased include 'Gotakhors: Disappearing Diving Communities' and 'Cauvery -- River of Life', highlighting the ecological and cultural dimensions of river systems.

