Rivers: Cultural Lifelines and Ecological Symbols

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil stresses the cultural and ecological importance of India's rivers, unveiling initiatives under Water Vision@2047 at the 6th Nadi Utsav. The festival highlights challenges and connections through seminars, films, and discussions aimed at sustainable river conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's rivers serve as vital ecological lifelines and rich cultural reservoirs, emphasized Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil at the inauguration of the 6th Nadi Utsav. He underscored the centrality of river systems to India's heritage and future, marking significant initiatives for river conservation.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Water Vision@2047 addresses river conservation through short-term, mid-term, and long-term strategies. The event, held at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, saw participation from scholars and cultural figures emphasizing the shared responsibility of river protection.

The three-day festival features a national seminar and a documentary film festival, exploring the dynamic relationship between rivers and culture. Films showcased include 'Gotakhors: Disappearing Diving Communities' and 'Cauvery -- River of Life', highlighting the ecological and cultural dimensions of river systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

