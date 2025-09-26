Left Menu

End of an Era: The MiG-21's Last Flight in Indian Skies

The Indian Air Force's iconic MiG-21 aircraft will have its final flight on Friday, marking the end of a significant chapter. Praised for transforming the IAF, veterans like Air Chief Marshal A Y Tipnis recall its impact. Despite its challenges, the MiG-21 remains a revered legend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 08:16 IST
The legendary MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force is set to fly for the last time, ending a significant era in aviation history. First inducted in the 1960s, this aircraft propelled India into the jet age, leaving an indelible mark on both history and the pilots who flew it.

Veterans such as Air Chief Marshal A Y Tipnis have reflected on the challenges faced during the early days of the MiG-21's deployment, while praising its role in fostering innovation within the IAF. Tipnis recounts the difficulties of adapting to different operational standards, yet emphasizes the aircraft's crucial role in India's past conflicts, including the Kargil War and the Balakot strike.

While some critics have referred to these planes as 'flying coffins' due to past incidents, many argue that such terms are misguided, citing the MiG-21's exceptional service record. As India bids farewell to this iconic aircraft, the legacy of the MiG-21 as a 'backbone of the IAF' and a catalyst for generations of pilots is celebrated.

