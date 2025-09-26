Left Menu

Amar Singh Chamkila: A Story from Punjab Nominated for International Emmys

The Netflix film, 'Amar Singh Chamkila', about the legendary Punjabi musician, has been nominated for two International Emmy Awards. Directed by Imtiaz Ali and featuring actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh, the film celebrates Chamkila's contributions to Punjabi music, gaining recognition for its poignant depiction of Punjab's socio-political landscape.

The Netflix film 'Amar Singh Chamkila', directed by Imtiaz Ali, has received two prestigious International Emmy nominations, one for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series and another for Best Performance by an Actor for Diljit Dosanjh. The movie, rooted in the rich cultural heritage of Punjab, pays homage to the iconic musician Amar Singh Chamkila.

Set against the backdrop of Punjab's vibrant yet tumultuous landscape, the film reflects the musician's contributions and conflicts, portraying a unique story that resonates globally. At the upcoming 53rd International Emmy Awards in New York, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' will contend with international projects from Germany, the UK, and Chile.

Capturing Chamkila's life and legacy, along with his wife Amarjot, who both were tragically killed in 1988, Dosanjh's portrayal is heartily praised. Netflix's VP of Content, Monika Shergill, emphasizes the film's significance as a cultural tribute, while highlighting its authentic storytelling and the dedication of its cast and crew.

