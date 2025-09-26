Left Menu

Bobby Deol Shines in Anurag Kashyap's 'Bandar'

Bobby Deol stars in the film 'Bandar', directed by Anurag Kashyap. Premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, it explores systemic injustices through the story of a fading star accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend. Deol speaks about the rare opportunity and challenge this role presented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 13:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bobby Deol, a seasoned actor noted for his roles in 'Animal', 'Ashram', and others, embarks on a new venture with 'Bandar'. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the movie recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival under the Special Presentations segment.

'Bandar' tackles significant societal issues, unfolding the narrative of a fading star embroiled in a legal battle after being accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend. This film sheds light on systemic injustices and the often silenced voices within the legal arena.

Deol expressed gratitude for being chosen for such a complex role, acknowledging the opportunity to transcend his comfort zone. The film also features notable actors like Sanya Malhotra and Saba Azad, and is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

