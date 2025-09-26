Bobby Deol Shines in Anurag Kashyap's 'Bandar'

Bobby Deol, a seasoned actor noted for his roles in 'Animal', 'Ashram', and others, embarks on a new venture with 'Bandar'. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the movie recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival under the Special Presentations segment.

'Bandar' tackles significant societal issues, unfolding the narrative of a fading star embroiled in a legal battle after being accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend. This film sheds light on systemic injustices and the often silenced voices within the legal arena.

Deol expressed gratitude for being chosen for such a complex role, acknowledging the opportunity to transcend his comfort zone. The film also features notable actors like Sanya Malhotra and Saba Azad, and is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.