Spirited Away: Miyazaki's Masterpiece Returns to Theaters

Hayao Miyazaki's enchanting anime film, 'Spirited Away', is making a theatrical comeback. The Studio Ghibli classic will be showcased in cinemas across the US between October 18 to 22, according to reports from Variety. The initiative is part of GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment's ongoing Studio Ghibli Fest.

The beloved film, initially released in 2001, centers on Chihiro, a young girl who becomes embroiled in a world of spirits after her parents undergo a mystical transformation. As Chihiro navigates the magical realm dominated by the sorceress Yubaba, she must find a way to save her family. Audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy 'Spirited Away' in both English and Japanese languages.

A notable recipient of the Best Animated Feature Oscar in 2003, 'Spirited Away' has etched its place in cinematic history. In addition to this re-release, fans can anticipate the 2025 screening of Miyazaki's 2023 venture, 'The Boy and the Heron'. This narrative delves into the journey of a boy encountering a bizarre heron, amid the backdrop of personal loss and national upheaval. Collectively, these releases offer a nostalgic yet fresh experience for both seasoned and new fans alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)