Shah Rukh Khan's Long-Awaited National Film Award Triumph

Anupam Kher expressed his delight at Shah Rukh Khan winning his first National Film Award for best actor, calling it a long-overdue recognition of his contributions to mainstream cinema. Khan shared the award with Vikrant Massey at the 71st National Film Awards. Kher also congratulated Mohanlal on his Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:20 IST
Shah Rukh Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has expressed his joy over Shah Rukh Khan receiving his first National Film Award for best actor, calling it a long-overdue recognition. The honor came at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, where Khan was celebrated for his role in the 2023 blockbuster 'Jawan'.

Khan shared the best actor award with fellow actor Vikrant Massey, acknowledged for his stellar performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film '12th Fail'. Kher, who has worked alongside Khan in several films, believes this achievement also signifies a broader acceptance of mainstream cinema in national accolades.

Kher further shared his excitement over Malayalam star Mohanlal's recognition with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, praising the young winner's accomplishment in a personal call.

