Tragedy Strikes as Yamuna River Claims Lives of Three Young Devotees

Three youths from Gawali village in Himachal Pradesh drowned in the Yamuna River while on a pilgrimage back from Haridwar. Efforts by local and national disaster response teams successfully retrieved their bodies in Haryana, after a 60-hour search operation. The incident cast a shadow over their religious journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nahan | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded as three young men from Gawali village in Himachal Pradesh drowned in the Yamuna River.

Amit, Kamlesh, and Rajneesh lost their lives while on a pilgrimage after taking a holy dip in the Ganga at Haridwar. They were part of a religious procession when the situation turned fatal.

Efforts by local police and disaster response teams over 60 hours culminated in the retrieval of the bodies in Haryana, shedding light on the dangers that can accompany such sacred excursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

