Tragedy Strikes as Yamuna River Claims Lives of Three Young Devotees

A tragic incident unfolded as three young men from Gawali village in Himachal Pradesh drowned in the Yamuna River.

Amit, Kamlesh, and Rajneesh lost their lives while on a pilgrimage after taking a holy dip in the Ganga at Haridwar. They were part of a religious procession when the situation turned fatal.

Efforts by local police and disaster response teams over 60 hours culminated in the retrieval of the bodies in Haryana, shedding light on the dangers that can accompany such sacred excursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)