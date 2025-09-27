Left Menu

Rani Mukerji Triumphs: A New Era Begins with National Film Award

Actor Rani Mukerji celebrates her first National Film Award after a long, illustrious career. She remains optimistic, viewing this achievement as the beginning of a new chapter. Reflecting on past challenges, Mukerji remains focused and proud as she continues her work in the film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:32 IST
Actor
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actress Rani Mukerji has finally clinched her first National Film Award, marking a significant highlight in her nearly three-decade-long film career. The 46-year-old expressed her excitement and hope for more accolades at a recent India Today Conclave.

Mukerji, who debuted with 'Biyer Phool' in 1996 and starred in Bollywood classics like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Black', was honored by President Droupadi Murmu for her performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'. The 2023 film, directed by Ashima Chibber, explores an Indian mother's legal battle in Norway.

Recalling past disappointments, notably for her role in 'Black', Mukerji remains undeterred. Despite setbacks, she continues to strive for excellence, evidenced by her ongoing work in the 'Mardaani' franchise, slated for a 2026 release.

