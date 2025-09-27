Champion Run Promotes Fitness and Tourism in Delhi

In celebration of World Tourism Day, the 16th edition of the Champion Run took place in Delhi, promoting the theme 'Hum Fit to India Fit'. Organized by Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, the event kicked off from Gandhi Darshan, Rajghat, attracting a plethora of eager participants.

The initiative was supported by the Delhi Tourism Department in collaboration with Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti and the Land Ports Authority of India. Asian Marathon Champion Sunita Godara coordinated the event as part of her ongoing efforts to enhance health and fitness awareness nationwide.

Highlighting the evolving tourism landscape of Delhi, Minister Mishra emphasized new attractions like the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and National War Memorial, underscoring efforts to position the national capital as a key tourism hub globally.