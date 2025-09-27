Gripping Thriller 'Bhagwat' Unveiled, Promises Emotional Depth and Suspense

ZEE5 has unveiled its latest venture, 'Bhagwat', a film set to feature popular actors Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar. Slated for release soon, the movie promises audiences a gripping tale, directed by Akshay Shere.

Produced by Jio Studios in collaboration with Baweja Studios and Dog 'n' Bone Pictures, 'Bhagwat' is inspired by true events and set in the haunting backdrop of Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh. The narrative follows Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, played by Warsi, as he navigates a routine investigation that spirals into a complex web of deceit and suspected trafficking.

A part of ZEE5's promise to deliver impactful narratives, 'Bhagwat' stands as a testament to cinematic scale and gripping storytelling combined with intriguing performances. While the release date remains undisclosed, anticipation builds for this heartland thriller.