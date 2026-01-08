Premier League Thrillers: Late Goals, Drama, and Managerial Shake-Ups

Manchester City's Premier League aspirations faced a setback with a third consecutive draw, finishing 1-1 against Brighton. Despite Erling Haaland's 150th goal for the club, City couldn't overcome missed opportunities, as revealed by manager Pep Guardiola. This result keeps City five points behind leaders Arsenal.

Shake-ups are apparent in Manchester United and Chelsea's camps, following managerial shifts. United, under interim Darren Fletcher, achieved a 2-2 tie with struggling Burnley. Meanwhile, Chelsea's incoming coach, Liam Rosenior, watched his team fall 2-1 to Fulham amid ongoing winless frustrations.

Elsewhere, dramatic endings marked the Premier League week. Newcastle's Harvey Barnes netted a 102nd-minute winner for a 4-3 victory over Leeds, and Antoine Semenyo's stoppage-time strike ensured Bournemouth's 3-2 win over Tottenham, possibly marking his last game for the club amidst transfer rumors.