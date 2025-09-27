Left Menu

Celebrating Women Artists: A Tribute to India's Traditional Art Forms

The 'Vama: The Strength Within' exhibition showcases the talents of 20 women artists across 11 traditional Indian art forms at Bikaner House. Featuring award-winning artists like Durga Bai and Bhuri Bai, the exhibition honors their resilience and innovation in preserving cultural heritage and feminine energy through art.

The 'Vama: The Strength Within' exhibition at Bikaner House is a vibrant celebration of women's contributions to traditional Indian art forms. Featuring works by 20 female artists across 11 distinct styles, including Mithila, Warli, and Gond, the event highlights the creative power and resilience of womanhood.

Notable artists include Durga Bai, known for her Gond art, and Bhuri Bai, whose Bhil artwork depicts women in various professions. This artistic tribute underscores the often-overlooked yet vital role women play in preserving and innovating cultural heritage, as articulated by Pragati Agarwal, founder of Art Tree.

The exhibition, running until October 1, serves as a testament to the silent yet profound legacy of these artists and their journey overcoming socio-cultural barriers to emerge as pioneers in their fields, embodying the vibrant spirit of Shakti.

