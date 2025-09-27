Left Menu

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Scandal Envelops Bollywood Star Dulquer Salmaan

Customs officials have seized another luxury car linked to Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, as part of an investigation into illicit vehicle imports from Bhutan. A total of 40 cars, including three connected to the actor, are under scrutiny. Dulquer has filed a court petition for the release of one vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:48 IST
Customs officials have intensified their probe into a luxury car smuggling ring, seizing a vehicle associated with renowned Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan. The red Nissan Patrol SUV, impounded from an apartment linked to the actor's family, was reportedly smuggled from Bhutan into India.

Authorities revealed that the vehicle was originally transported to Himachal Pradesh, where it received a new registration before landing in the hands of Salmaan. Customs are closely examining 40 cars tied to this case, with three linked to the popular actor.

This seizure follows Dulquer Salmaan's legal move at the Kerala High Court, where he sought the release of another seized car, a 2004 Land Rover Defender. Salmaan claims the SUV was part of an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) shipment to New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

