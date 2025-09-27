Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Scandal Envelops Bollywood Star Dulquer Salmaan

Customs officials have intensified their probe into a luxury car smuggling ring, seizing a vehicle associated with renowned Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan. The red Nissan Patrol SUV, impounded from an apartment linked to the actor's family, was reportedly smuggled from Bhutan into India.

Authorities revealed that the vehicle was originally transported to Himachal Pradesh, where it received a new registration before landing in the hands of Salmaan. Customs are closely examining 40 cars tied to this case, with three linked to the popular actor.

This seizure follows Dulquer Salmaan's legal move at the Kerala High Court, where he sought the release of another seized car, a 2004 Land Rover Defender. Salmaan claims the SUV was part of an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) shipment to New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)