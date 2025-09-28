Modi Champions RSS Legacy and Indian Heritage Ahead of 100th Anniversary

As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) prepares to mark a century since its inception, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the organization's dedication to selfless service and discipline. He emphasized that the spirit of 'Nation First' remains fundamental to the countless volunteers who have tirelessly worked for India's progress over the last 100 years.

During his 125th Mann Ki Baat radio session, Modi advocated for Swadeshi by urging citizens to purchase Khadi on Gandhi Jayanti. The prime minister also announced efforts to include the Chhath Puja festival in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List, underscoring its evolving global significance.

Modi paid homage to iconic figures such as freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and celebrated singer Lata Mangeshkar. Their contributions to India's cultural and patriotic ethos were acknowledged, with Modi emphasizing the enduring inspiration they offer to the nation's youth.