Neetu Kapoor's Heartfelt Tribute: Family Celebrates Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday

Neetu Kapoor wished her son Ranbir a heartfelt birthday on Instagram. Sister Riddhima shared nostalgic photos and more family moments were captured during a cozy celebration. Ranbir will star in 'Love and War' with Alia Bhatt, and appear as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:18 IST
Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor wish Ranbir Kapoor on birthday (Photo/Instagram@neetu54@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to extend a heartfelt birthday message to her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor. She posted a cherished photo with Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, capturing a tender family moment.

Neetu captioned her story, "Happy birthday my love. So grateful and blessed to have you." Meanwhile, Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, shared a series of nostalgic photos, including a rare childhood image of the siblings with their parents, the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She wrote, "To the rockstar of our family. Happy Birthday Rans Love you."

Riddhima further added a glimpse from the 'Animal' actor's pre-wedding ceremonies accompanied by Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline', remarking how the song evokes cherished memories. A snapshot from Ranbir's birthday celebration showed him cutting a cake in a cozy home gathering, joined by aunt Rima Jain, whose birthday aligns with his.

In terms of his professional journey, Ranbir Kapoor is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming feature, 'Love and War', co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. This project marks his first collaboration with Bhansali since his 2007 debut, 'Saawariya'. In addition, Kapoor will portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's eagerly anticipated two-part epic, 'Ramayana'.

Ranbir was last seen making a cameo in Netflix's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'. (ANI)

