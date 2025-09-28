Rainy Celebrations: Dussehra in Sikkim Faces Weather Woes

Dussehra celebrations in Sikkim might face disruptions due to expected heavy rainfall, officials said on Sunday.

According to Gantok Met Centre's Director Gopinath Raha, the Himalayan region has experienced unseasonably high temperatures, reaching 26.6 degrees Celsius. However, a cooling trend is likely as a series of low-pressure systems from the Bay of Bengal move in, bringing moisture and rain.

Raha predicts that while mornings may remain clear until the end of September, cloud cover is expected to increase from October 1. Rainfall may intensify and linger for four to five days, coinciding with Dussehra festivities. He also cautioned residents to be prepared for sudden thunderstorms, as clear skies can quickly turn stormy.