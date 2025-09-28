Left Menu

Rainy Celebrations: Dussehra in Sikkim Faces Weather Woes

Heavy rain is expected to affect Dussehra celebrations in Sikkim. Meteorologists predict a weather shift due to low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal, possibly leading to widespread rain and thunderstorms. Despite recent high temperatures, the state may see cooler, wetter conditions starting October 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:49 IST
Rainy Celebrations: Dussehra in Sikkim Faces Weather Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dussehra celebrations in Sikkim might face disruptions due to expected heavy rainfall, officials said on Sunday.

According to Gantok Met Centre's Director Gopinath Raha, the Himalayan region has experienced unseasonably high temperatures, reaching 26.6 degrees Celsius. However, a cooling trend is likely as a series of low-pressure systems from the Bay of Bengal move in, bringing moisture and rain.

Raha predicts that while mornings may remain clear until the end of September, cloud cover is expected to increase from October 1. Rainfall may intensify and linger for four to five days, coinciding with Dussehra festivities. He also cautioned residents to be prepared for sudden thunderstorms, as clear skies can quickly turn stormy.

TRENDING

1
Fateful Encounter: Police Neutralize Four Dacoits in Assam

Fateful Encounter: Police Neutralize Four Dacoits in Assam

 India
2
Echoes of Autocracy: Trump's Controversial Governance Style Unveiled

Echoes of Autocracy: Trump's Controversial Governance Style Unveiled

 United States
3
Aftermath of Karur Stampede: Government's Swift Response

Aftermath of Karur Stampede: Government's Swift Response

 India
4
Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Drone and Missile Barrage

Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Drone and Missile Barrage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025