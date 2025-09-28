Left Menu

Rainy Days Ahead: Tripura's Festive Season Faces Weather Woes

Tripura's festive spirit may be overshadowed by rain as the IMD forecasts more downpours until Bijaya Dashami. Light to moderate showers are expected, but no alert has been issued due to anticipated low intensity. Despite rain predictions, people are eagerly participating in the 250 community Durga Pujas in Agartala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:20 IST
Rainy Days Ahead: Tripura's Festive Season Faces Weather Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura's festive atmosphere faces a weather challenge as rain threatens to overshadow celebrations during the Durga Puja season. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted continued showers until Bijaya Dashami, putting a dampener on the festivities.

The Agartala Meteorological Centre has issued a five-day special weather forecast indicating light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the state until October 2. Despite the rain predictions, no warnings have been issued, as the showers are expected to remain low in intensity, according to Disaster Management Authority's project manager Sarat Kumar Das.

Anticipating the rainy spell, citizens began their Durga Puja celebrations early, flocking to pandals across Agartala since Saturday night. This year, the city is host to around 250 community Durga Pujas, showcasing the enduring spirit of cultural festivities amidst potential weather disruptions.

TRENDING

1
Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

 Global
2
Wall Street Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

 India
4
Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025