Rainy Days Ahead: Tripura's Festive Season Faces Weather Woes
Tripura's festive spirit may be overshadowed by rain as the IMD forecasts more downpours until Bijaya Dashami. Light to moderate showers are expected, but no alert has been issued due to anticipated low intensity. Despite rain predictions, people are eagerly participating in the 250 community Durga Pujas in Agartala.
Tripura's festive atmosphere faces a weather challenge as rain threatens to overshadow celebrations during the Durga Puja season. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted continued showers until Bijaya Dashami, putting a dampener on the festivities.
The Agartala Meteorological Centre has issued a five-day special weather forecast indicating light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the state until October 2. Despite the rain predictions, no warnings have been issued, as the showers are expected to remain low in intensity, according to Disaster Management Authority's project manager Sarat Kumar Das.
Anticipating the rainy spell, citizens began their Durga Puja celebrations early, flocking to pandals across Agartala since Saturday night. This year, the city is host to around 250 community Durga Pujas, showcasing the enduring spirit of cultural festivities amidst potential weather disruptions.
