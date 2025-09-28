Resonating Patriotism: The Launch of Sangh Geet

NAGPUR - In an event exemplifying patriotism and devotion, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat introduced 'Sangh Geet', an album boasting 25 songs that resonate with national pride. The album, launched on Sunday, was presented during an inauguration ceremony also attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The renowned singer Shankar Mahadevan performed ten songs from 'Sangh Geet' live, capturing the audience's attention with his heartfelt renditions. Bhagwat hailed the collection as a testament to the devotion and austerity experienced by Swayamsevaks, expressing that the songs encapsulate a deep dedication to the motherland.

Bhagwat noted the vast repertoire of RSS songs, numbering between 25,000 to 30,000 in every Indian language, and emphasized their inspirational impact. He highlighted the unparalleled methodology of the RSS, while Gadkari described the launch as historic, suggesting these songs could inspire a wave of patriotism. Fadnavis echoed these sentiments, calling 'Sangh Geet' deeply inspiring and instructional for life's journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)