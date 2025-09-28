Left Menu

Resonating Patriotism: The Launch of Sangh Geet

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat launched 'Sangh Geet', an album of 25 patriotic songs performed by Shankar Mahadevan. Attended by prominent figures, the event in Nagpur highlighted the songs' spirit of devotion to the motherland. Bhagwat emphasized the unique essence and methodology of the RSS behind the songs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:41 IST
Resonating Patriotism: The Launch of Sangh Geet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NAGPUR - In an event exemplifying patriotism and devotion, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat introduced 'Sangh Geet', an album boasting 25 songs that resonate with national pride. The album, launched on Sunday, was presented during an inauguration ceremony also attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The renowned singer Shankar Mahadevan performed ten songs from 'Sangh Geet' live, capturing the audience's attention with his heartfelt renditions. Bhagwat hailed the collection as a testament to the devotion and austerity experienced by Swayamsevaks, expressing that the songs encapsulate a deep dedication to the motherland.

Bhagwat noted the vast repertoire of RSS songs, numbering between 25,000 to 30,000 in every Indian language, and emphasized their inspirational impact. He highlighted the unparalleled methodology of the RSS, while Gadkari described the launch as historic, suggesting these songs could inspire a wave of patriotism. Fadnavis echoed these sentiments, calling 'Sangh Geet' deeply inspiring and instructional for life's journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Releases Another U.S. Citizen Amid Diplomatic Efforts

Taliban Releases Another U.S. Citizen Amid Diplomatic Efforts

 Global
2
Alleged False-Flag Operation: Ukraine's Controversial Plan and WW3 Fears

Alleged False-Flag Operation: Ukraine's Controversial Plan and WW3 Fears

 Russia
3
Kolkata Celebrates Durga Puja with Unique Yogini-Themed Pandal

Kolkata Celebrates Durga Puja with Unique Yogini-Themed Pandal

 India
4
Eric Adams Exits NYC Mayoral Race

Eric Adams Exits NYC Mayoral Race

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025