Celebrating 25 Years of 'Dandiya Masti': A Vibrant Fusion of Gujarat in Delhi

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, 'Dandiya Masti' in Delhi showcases the vibrant culture of Gujarat through music, crafts, and cuisine.

Organised by the NGO Sahakar, this grand event at Rajwada Palace in north Delhi draws a crowd with traditional Gujarati beats and an array of authentic cultural experiences.

In attendance will be Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, as the festival strengthens the bond between Gujarat and Delhi with traditional dances, food, and attire, making it a must-visit cultural extravaganza.

