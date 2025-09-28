Left Menu

Celebrating 25 Years of 'Dandiya Masti': A Vibrant Fusion of Gujarat in Delhi

'Dandiya Masti' celebrates its 25th anniversary, promoting Gujarat's culture in Delhi. Organised by NGO Sahakar, it features Gujarati cuisine, crafts, and music performances. Taking place at Rajwada Palace, the event includes traditional Gujarati elements and offers a family-friendly atmosphere, also attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

  • Country:
  • India

Organised by the NGO Sahakar, this grand event at Rajwada Palace in north Delhi draws a crowd with traditional Gujarati beats and an array of authentic cultural experiences.

In attendance will be Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, as the festival strengthens the bond between Gujarat and Delhi with traditional dances, food, and attire, making it a must-visit cultural extravaganza.

