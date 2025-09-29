Left Menu

Iconic Comeback: Stan Lee Hologram at L.A. Comic Con

Stan Lee's hologram debuts at L.A. Comic Con allowing fans to interact with the legendary Marvel creator. Nexstar and Sinclair resume airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on their ABC stations. Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci feature at Milan Fashion Week as scenes for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' are filmed.

29-09-2025
In a vibrant tribute to the late Stan Lee, a stunning AI hologram of the Marvel superhero creator made its first appearance at L.A. Comic Con. The digital representation, donning iconic attire, allows fans to relive interactions with the beloved figure at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Broadcast giants Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group have announced the end of their preemption of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Following Disney's resolution of a suspension, the popular late-night show will return to its regular schedule on 70 ABC-affiliated stations, reaching nearly 25% of U.S. households.

Fashion enthusiasts at Milan Fashion Week were in for a treat as Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci reprised their roles from 'The Devil Wears Prada.' The pair attended the Dolce & Gabbana show as part of the sequel's filming, hinting at the fashion film's upcoming release.

