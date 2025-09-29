Left Menu

Meryl Streep's Return: Filming 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' at Milan Fashion Week

Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci were spotted at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week show, reprising their roles for scenes in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'. The sequel will include filming in Milan, showcasing exciting reprises from the original fashion film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:29 IST
Meryl Streep's Return: Filming 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' at Milan Fashion Week
Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci took center stage at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week show, rekindling their iconic roles from 'The Devil Wears Prada'.

In a surprise highlight of the event, the actors appeared in character, connecting fashion's real world with its cinematic version.

Scenes for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' are capturing the high-fashion allure of Milan, setting the stage for a thrilling sequel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Social Media Showdown: X Battles India's Takedown Orders

Social Media Showdown: X Battles India's Takedown Orders

 Global
2
Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable Development

Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable De...

 India
3
Markets Rise as Investors Brace for Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

Markets Rise as Investors Brace for Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025