Meryl Streep's Return: Filming 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' at Milan Fashion Week
Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci were spotted at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week show, reprising their roles for scenes in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'. The sequel will include filming in Milan, showcasing exciting reprises from the original fashion film.
Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci took center stage at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week show, rekindling their iconic roles from 'The Devil Wears Prada'.
In a surprise highlight of the event, the actors appeared in character, connecting fashion's real world with its cinematic version.
Scenes for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' are capturing the high-fashion allure of Milan, setting the stage for a thrilling sequel.
