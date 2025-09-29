Left Menu

Haifa Honors Unsung Heroes: The Indian Liberation of the City

The Israeli city of Haifa has revised its school history books to credit Indian troops, not the British, for liberating the city from Ottoman rule during World War I. The Mayor of Haifa and the Indian Embassy commemorate the bravery of Indian soldiers annually, marking their crucial role in history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

The city of Haifa in Israel has revised its history textbooks to correctly credit Indian soldiers with liberating the city from Ottoman rule during World War I, a fact previously attributed to the British. This decision comes after thorough research by the Haifa Historical Society.

Mayor Yona Yahav acknowledged this historical oversight and emphasized the role of Indian cavalry regiments in the final significant cavalry campaign in history. The change is being communicated to students in schools, ensuring the accurate retelling of the city's liberation.

Every year on Haifa Day, tributes are paid to the Indian soldiers who played a pivotal role in the campaign. Indian dignitaries and the Haifa municipality jointly host ceremonies at the Indian soldiers' cemetery, recognizing these soldiers' valor and sacrifice in a pivotal World War I battle.

