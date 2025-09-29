ICC and UNICEF Launch 'Promise to Children' Campaign for Equal Opportunities

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and UNICEF have unveiled a new digital initiative, 'Promise to Children,' during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, aiming to champion equal opportunities for children worldwide.

Supported by UNICEF National Ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana, Bollywood actor, and Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, the campaign will leverage cricket's global reach to endorse children's rights to education, healthcare, and protection.

Highlighting the campaign's significance, Jay Shah, ICC Chairman, emphasized the community's role, while UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey noted cricket's unique unifying power in fostering equal opportunities for all children.