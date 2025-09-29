Reasi's Adventure Tourism Revival: Rafting Returns to the Chenab

Adventure tourism has made a triumphant return to Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district as rafting operations on the Chenab River resume, drawing a significant influx of tourists eager to partake in the thrilling water activity.

The scenic location of Baradari, known for its breathtaking views of the Chenab meandering through majestic mountains and lush forested banks, has long been a favorite among adventure enthusiasts. The region's tourism sector had suffered due to a suspension following a series of unfortunate events, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and devastating floods.

The lifting of the suspension, enforced for safety reasons, has sparked renewed hope for the local economy. Adventure operators have returned to work under stringent safety guidelines, with the recent issuance of 14 commercial river rafting permits aimed at promoting the revival of this vital industry.