Left Menu

Reasi's Adventure Tourism Revival: Rafting Returns to the Chenab

Adventure tourism in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district has rebounded with the reopening of rafting activities on the Chenab River. This revival follows a lengthy suspension due to safety concerns, greatly impacting livelihoods. The resumption is expected to boost local tourism and provide economic relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Reasi/Jammu | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:02 IST
Reasi's Adventure Tourism Revival: Rafting Returns to the Chenab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adventure tourism has made a triumphant return to Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district as rafting operations on the Chenab River resume, drawing a significant influx of tourists eager to partake in the thrilling water activity.

The scenic location of Baradari, known for its breathtaking views of the Chenab meandering through majestic mountains and lush forested banks, has long been a favorite among adventure enthusiasts. The region's tourism sector had suffered due to a suspension following a series of unfortunate events, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and devastating floods.

The lifting of the suspension, enforced for safety reasons, has sparked renewed hope for the local economy. Adventure operators have returned to work under stringent safety guidelines, with the recent issuance of 14 commercial river rafting permits aimed at promoting the revival of this vital industry.

TRENDING

1
45 Years of Neglect: Saroh Dalit Basti's Plea for Change

45 Years of Neglect: Saroh Dalit Basti's Plea for Change

 India
2
Kusumgar Ltd Eyes Rs 650 Crore via IPO

Kusumgar Ltd Eyes Rs 650 Crore via IPO

 India
3
GST Hike Threatens India's Energy Security

GST Hike Threatens India's Energy Security

 India
4
KDA Demands Immediate Release of Activist Sonam Wangchuk

KDA Demands Immediate Release of Activist Sonam Wangchuk

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025