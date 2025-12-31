Left Menu

Tragic Incident Highlights Failing Safety Measures in Haryana

The gang-rape of a woman in Faridabad exposes severe law and order lapses in Haryana. State Congress president Rao Narendra Singh condemns the incident, criticizes the ruling BJP, and calls for a fast-track trial and high-level probe. Police have arrested two suspects connected to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-12-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 17:04 IST
Tragic Incident Highlights Failing Safety Measures in Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

In Haryana's Faridabad, a shocking gang-rape has laid bare significant failings in the state's law and order. The chilling incident drew harsh criticism from state Congress president Rao Narendra Singh, who condemned the BJP's governance for emboldening criminals and leaving women unsafe.

Police reports reveal that the 25-year-old victim was allegedly attacked and thrown from a moving vehicle. The crime reflects serious systemic issues, according to Singh, who strongly advocated for a fast-track trial and demanded a thorough investigation.

Singh called for action, emphasizing the need for stringent measures to ensure the safety of women, adequate compensation for the victim, and accountability among law enforcement officials. The tragic event serves as a grave reminder of the urgent need for reinforced safety protocols in Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Flight Plans Unveiled: Air India and IndiGo Set Their Future Course

Flight Plans Unveiled: Air India and IndiGo Set Their Future Course

 India
2
Gig Workers Rally for Rights Amid Growing Exploitation

Gig Workers Rally for Rights Amid Growing Exploitation

 India
3
Deep-Sea Mission Revives Hope in Solving MH370 Mystery

Deep-Sea Mission Revives Hope in Solving MH370 Mystery

 Vietnam
4
Political Firestorm Erupts Over 'Mini Bangladesh' Allegations in Karnataka

Political Firestorm Erupts Over 'Mini Bangladesh' Allegations in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025