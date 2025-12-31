Tragic Incident Highlights Failing Safety Measures in Haryana

In Haryana's Faridabad, a shocking gang-rape has laid bare significant failings in the state's law and order. The chilling incident drew harsh criticism from state Congress president Rao Narendra Singh, who condemned the BJP's governance for emboldening criminals and leaving women unsafe.

Police reports reveal that the 25-year-old victim was allegedly attacked and thrown from a moving vehicle. The crime reflects serious systemic issues, according to Singh, who strongly advocated for a fast-track trial and demanded a thorough investigation.

Singh called for action, emphasizing the need for stringent measures to ensure the safety of women, adequate compensation for the victim, and accountability among law enforcement officials. The tragic event serves as a grave reminder of the urgent need for reinforced safety protocols in Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)