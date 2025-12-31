Tragic Incident Highlights Failing Safety Measures in Haryana
The gang-rape of a woman in Faridabad exposes severe law and order lapses in Haryana. State Congress president Rao Narendra Singh condemns the incident, criticizes the ruling BJP, and calls for a fast-track trial and high-level probe. Police have arrested two suspects connected to the case.
- Country:
- India
In Haryana's Faridabad, a shocking gang-rape has laid bare significant failings in the state's law and order. The chilling incident drew harsh criticism from state Congress president Rao Narendra Singh, who condemned the BJP's governance for emboldening criminals and leaving women unsafe.
Police reports reveal that the 25-year-old victim was allegedly attacked and thrown from a moving vehicle. The crime reflects serious systemic issues, according to Singh, who strongly advocated for a fast-track trial and demanded a thorough investigation.
Singh called for action, emphasizing the need for stringent measures to ensure the safety of women, adequate compensation for the victim, and accountability among law enforcement officials. The tragic event serves as a grave reminder of the urgent need for reinforced safety protocols in Haryana.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- gang-rape
- safety
- law and order
- BJP
- Congress
- Rao Narendra Singh
- crime
- women
- police
ALSO READ
BJP to Combat 'Misinformation' with VB-G RAM G Awareness Drive in Jharkhand
Amit Shah's Strategic Blueprint for BJP's West Bengal Triumph
BJP's Legacy in Leadership: Nitin Nabin Honors His Father's Footsteps
BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of 'Dictatorship' in West Bengal
Amit Shah Rallies BJP's West Bengal Unit for Crucial Assembly Polls