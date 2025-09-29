Left Menu

Maha Saptami: Unveiling Bengal's Grand Durga Puja Festivities

Maha Saptami marks the beginning of the full-scale Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal, blending devotion and revelry. From traditional rituals to bustling streets with theme-based pandals, the festival sees people embrace joy, nostalgia, and worship despite the occasional rain. It is as much about identity as celebration.

Despite overcast skies and passing drizzles, West Bengal's festive spirit was undeterred as Maha Saptami celebrations took off, marking the beginning of the grand Durga Puja.

The day started with ritual baths and ghats filled with the sounds of conch shells and drums, marking the traditional ceremony of 'nabapatrika', involving nine sacred plants led by a banana tree.

Throughout the day, streets transformed with vibrant crowds and intricate pandals, embodying a unique blend of devotion and cultural identity. Even with rains in the forecast, the celebrations remained unhampered, continuing through the night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

