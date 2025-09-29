Maha Saptami: Unveiling Bengal's Grand Durga Puja Festivities

Despite overcast skies and passing drizzles, West Bengal's festive spirit was undeterred as Maha Saptami celebrations took off, marking the beginning of the grand Durga Puja.

The day started with ritual baths and ghats filled with the sounds of conch shells and drums, marking the traditional ceremony of 'nabapatrika', involving nine sacred plants led by a banana tree.

Throughout the day, streets transformed with vibrant crowds and intricate pandals, embodying a unique blend of devotion and cultural identity. Even with rains in the forecast, the celebrations remained unhampered, continuing through the night.

(With inputs from agencies.)