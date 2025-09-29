Left Menu

Mystery Surrounding Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death Intensifies As Officials Press On With Investigation

Assam DGP Harmeet Singh has revealed that a Special Investigating Team is close to concluding its probe into singer Zubeen Garg's death. The investigation involves international cooperation with Singapore, and legal procedures are strictly adhered to. Notices have been issued to several individuals connected to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:35 IST
Mystery Surrounding Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death Intensifies As Officials Press On With Investigation
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Director General of Police, Harmeet Singh, announced on Monday that the ongoing investigation into the tragic death of singer Zubeen Garg is nearing its conclusion. Conducted by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the CID, the findings will soon be submitted to the court.

Currently, a police team is stationed in Delhi, while two additional officers are preparing to travel to Singapore to further the investigation. The ten-member SIT, led by Special DGP M P Gupta, was established by the Assam government to probe Garg's drowning death on September 19 in Singapore.

Highlighting the importance of transparency, the DGP emphasized that the investigation adheres strictly to legal procedures under the guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Efforts to involve Singaporean authorities through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) are also underway. Singh assured that the accused will face legal actions, as necessary, while urging the public to support the SIT's work.

TRENDING

1
Moody's Downgrades Tata Motors Amid JLR Cyber Crisis

Moody's Downgrades Tata Motors Amid JLR Cyber Crisis

 India
2
Ukraine Proposes Allied Air Defence Shield Against Russian Threats

Ukraine Proposes Allied Air Defence Shield Against Russian Threats

 Global
3
Scandal Unmasked: The Fall of Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati

Scandal Unmasked: The Fall of Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati

 India
4
Notorious Gang Member Nabbed After 23 Years

Notorious Gang Member Nabbed After 23 Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025