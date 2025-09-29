Mystery Surrounding Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death Intensifies As Officials Press On With Investigation
Assam DGP Harmeet Singh has revealed that a Special Investigating Team is close to concluding its probe into singer Zubeen Garg's death. The investigation involves international cooperation with Singapore, and legal procedures are strictly adhered to. Notices have been issued to several individuals connected to the case.
Assam's Director General of Police, Harmeet Singh, announced on Monday that the ongoing investigation into the tragic death of singer Zubeen Garg is nearing its conclusion. Conducted by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the CID, the findings will soon be submitted to the court.
Currently, a police team is stationed in Delhi, while two additional officers are preparing to travel to Singapore to further the investigation. The ten-member SIT, led by Special DGP M P Gupta, was established by the Assam government to probe Garg's drowning death on September 19 in Singapore.
Highlighting the importance of transparency, the DGP emphasized that the investigation adheres strictly to legal procedures under the guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Efforts to involve Singaporean authorities through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) are also underway. Singh assured that the accused will face legal actions, as necessary, while urging the public to support the SIT's work.
