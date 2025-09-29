Ethnix by Raymond: A Century-Old Legacy Celebrates Its Roots

Ethnix by Raymond, Raymond Group's ethnic wear division, proudly celebrated its new flagship store's grand opening at Lake Shore, Thane's Viviana Mall. This marks a symbolic return to its roots, reflecting its century-old heritage. Renowned actor Amit Sadh took part in the launch event, attracting significant attention.

The event, which Amit Sadh inaugurated, featured 18 models displayed in ethnic attire, vividly showcasing the brand's festive collection. The spotlight was notably on a soft pink embroidered Indo-Western suit from the Cocktail Collection, adding to Raymond's longstanding reputation for premium menswear.

Chief Business Officer Vipul Mathur expressed the vision behind Ethnix as making ethnic fashion accessible while honoring India's rich traditions. The store launch, highlighted by a live guitarist and media opportunities, solidifies Raymond Group's commitment to staying at the forefront of Indian fashion.