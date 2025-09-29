Political Pitch: Revenue from Asia Cup Match Could Aid Pahalgam Victims

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has cast doubt on the political narrative surrounding India's Asia Cup finale against Pakistan. The party proposes using the match's considerable revenue to support Pahalgam terror attack victims' families.

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has yet to issue an official statement, AAP's Delhi chief, Saurabh Bharadwaj, highlighted footage depicting sportsmanship between the teams' captains, countering online rumors.

Bharadwaj estimates the match's broadcasting and advertisement earnings at around Rs 690 crore, suggesting each affected family could receive Rs 19 to Rs 25 crore, in stark contrast to the BJP government's actions. Both Congress and AAP criticize India's cricket ties with Pakistan post-Pahalgam attack, but India celebrated winning its ninth Asia Cup title.

(With inputs from agencies.)