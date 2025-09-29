Bengal's Grand Carnival: Maha Saptami Festivities Ignite Durga Puja Spirit

Overcast skies did little to hinder the celebratory spirit of West Bengal, as Maha Saptami marked the official start of the Durga Puja festivities. The combination of ritual baths, swelling queues outside marquees, and the beats of 'dhaks' signaled the onset of a cultural spree unmatched in fervor.

Throughout the day, Kolkata's streets transformed into bustling, vibrant rivers of people—from women in elegant saris to children clutching balloons. Main attractions were the theme-based pandals, where artistic marvels left spectators in awe. Despite traffic challenges, the festive spirit was unyielding, embodying the joy which transcends mere worship.

Tuesday's observations point to a colorful week ahead, with weather conditions set for potential disruption. Nevertheless, the festival remains resilient, echoing a deep-seated cultural identity. The streets are expected to remain alive through Ashtami, Nabami, and Dashami, capturing the essence of a celebration rich in tradition and community involvement.