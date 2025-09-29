Left Menu

Bengal's Grand Carnival: Maha Saptami Festivities Ignite Durga Puja Spirit

Amid overcast skies, West Bengal's Maha Saptami celebrations kicked off the full-scale Durga Puja festivities. Ritualistic activities and grand revelries filled the streets as pandals attracted huge crowds. The joyous spirit prevailed despite weather forecasts predicting mid-week thunderstorms, marking a unique blend of devotion and cultural extravagance.

Kolkata | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:32 IST
  India

Overcast skies did little to hinder the celebratory spirit of West Bengal, as Maha Saptami marked the official start of the Durga Puja festivities. The combination of ritual baths, swelling queues outside marquees, and the beats of 'dhaks' signaled the onset of a cultural spree unmatched in fervor.

Throughout the day, Kolkata's streets transformed into bustling, vibrant rivers of people—from women in elegant saris to children clutching balloons. Main attractions were the theme-based pandals, where artistic marvels left spectators in awe. Despite traffic challenges, the festive spirit was unyielding, embodying the joy which transcends mere worship.

Tuesday's observations point to a colorful week ahead, with weather conditions set for potential disruption. Nevertheless, the festival remains resilient, echoing a deep-seated cultural identity. The streets are expected to remain alive through Ashtami, Nabami, and Dashami, capturing the essence of a celebration rich in tradition and community involvement.

