Honoring Zubeen Garg: A Legacy That Lives On
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid tribute to Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg on his 'Adhyashraddha', reflecting on his enduring impact on art and society. Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 but leaves behind a legacy that continues to inspire future generations.
On Monday, Union Minister for Shipping, Waterways and Ports, Sarbananda Sonowal, paid tribute to the deceased singer Zubeen Garg during his 'Adhyashraddha' (11th day rituals) held at his residence.
Minister Sonowal offered prayers for the eternal peace of Zubeen's soul and expressed deep condolences to the grieving family members.
Recognized as Assam's most celebrated cultural icon, Zubeen's influential musical and artistic contributions have left an indelible mark on the region. His untimely death by drowning in Singapore on September 19 came as a significant loss not just to his family but to fans and admirers worldwide who continue to draw inspiration from his work.
