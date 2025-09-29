Left Menu

Honoring Zubeen Garg: A Legacy That Lives On

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid tribute to Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg on his 'Adhyashraddha', reflecting on his enduring impact on art and society. Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 but leaves behind a legacy that continues to inspire future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:07 IST
Honoring Zubeen Garg: A Legacy That Lives On
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Union Minister for Shipping, Waterways and Ports, Sarbananda Sonowal, paid tribute to the deceased singer Zubeen Garg during his 'Adhyashraddha' (11th day rituals) held at his residence.

Minister Sonowal offered prayers for the eternal peace of Zubeen's soul and expressed deep condolences to the grieving family members.

Recognized as Assam's most celebrated cultural icon, Zubeen's influential musical and artistic contributions have left an indelible mark on the region. His untimely death by drowning in Singapore on September 19 came as a significant loss not just to his family but to fans and admirers worldwide who continue to draw inspiration from his work.

TRENDING

1
Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Inside the Church Shooting Horror

Tragedy Strikes: Inside the Church Shooting Horror

 Global
3
National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administration

National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administra...

 India
4
Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025