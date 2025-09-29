Remembering Yashwant Sardeshpande: A Comic Legend's Final Act
Veteran theatre artiste Yashwant Sardeshpande, renowned for his comic roles, passed away at 60 due to a heart attack. Known for the play 'All the best,' his death is a significant loss to Kannada theatre. BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai extended condolences, emphasizing his notable contributions.
Yashwant Sardeshpande, a celebrated theatre artist known for his comedic brilliance, passed away on Monday at the age of 60 due to a heart attack.
He had just returned to Bengaluru from a performance in Dharwad, leaving behind a rich legacy in the Kannada theatre scene.
BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai expressed his condolences, describing Sardeshpande's passing as a profound loss to the arts. Bommai highlighted his acclaimed work in plays like 'All the best' and wished strength for the bereaved family and admirers.
