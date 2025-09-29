Left Menu

Remembering Yashwant Sardeshpande: A Comic Legend's Final Act

Veteran theatre artiste Yashwant Sardeshpande, renowned for his comic roles, passed away at 60 due to a heart attack. Known for the play 'All the best,' his death is a significant loss to Kannada theatre. BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai extended condolences, emphasizing his notable contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Yashwant Sardeshpande, a celebrated theatre artist known for his comedic brilliance, passed away on Monday at the age of 60 due to a heart attack.

He had just returned to Bengaluru from a performance in Dharwad, leaving behind a rich legacy in the Kannada theatre scene.

BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai expressed his condolences, describing Sardeshpande's passing as a profound loss to the arts. Bommai highlighted his acclaimed work in plays like 'All the best' and wished strength for the bereaved family and admirers.

