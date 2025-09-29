Left Menu

Activists Amplify Voices for Ladakh and Himalayan Crisis

Activists from Himalayan states are rallying for the release of Sonam Wangchuk, advocating for Ladakh's statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule. They denounce the use of excessive force against protestors and call for accountability and investigation into climate-related disasters attributed to poor governance and unsustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:41 IST
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Himalayan activists have condemned the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk and are demanding his immediate release. Wangchuk, revered as an education reformer, is being held under the National Security Act, sparking allegations of silencing democratic dissent in Ladakh.

At a press briefing, 'People for Himalaya' emphasized the broader crisis affecting the region, citing recent violent incidents in Leh where excessive force led to casualties and injuries among protestors. The organization calls for a high-level judicial review of these actions and the resignation of key officials.

Activists underscore the compounded impact of climate change and reckless development on the Himalayan landscape, blaming governance failures for escalating disasters. They are seeking wider recognition of these issues and rallying for systemic changes to preserve the Himalayan environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

