Activists Amplify Voices for Ladakh and Himalayan Crisis

Himalayan activists have condemned the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk and are demanding his immediate release. Wangchuk, revered as an education reformer, is being held under the National Security Act, sparking allegations of silencing democratic dissent in Ladakh.

At a press briefing, 'People for Himalaya' emphasized the broader crisis affecting the region, citing recent violent incidents in Leh where excessive force led to casualties and injuries among protestors. The organization calls for a high-level judicial review of these actions and the resignation of key officials.

Activists underscore the compounded impact of climate change and reckless development on the Himalayan landscape, blaming governance failures for escalating disasters. They are seeking wider recognition of these issues and rallying for systemic changes to preserve the Himalayan environment.

