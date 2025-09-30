Varun Dhawan Confident Amid 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' and 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Box Office Clash

In a highly anticipated box office clash, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan remains confident about the performance of his upcoming romantic comedy, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. Set to release on October 2, alongside 'Kantara: Chapter 1', Dhawan asserts that the films, though competing, offer vastly different appeals to audiences.

Originally meant to release in April, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' experienced delays due to director Shashank Khaitan's health issues. Now back in good health, Khaitan rejoins the project, known for successful rom-coms like 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

Despite potential challenges, Dhawan emphasizes camaraderie within the industry, noting that each successful release contributes to its growth. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film's unique storyline of former lovers rekindling a connection brings excitement to fans of the genre.