Left Menu

Radiant Reverence: La Pink's Navratri Collection

La Pink launches a vibrant Navratri collection, celebrating nine colors over nine days. Each product is crafted to match the festive spirit, offering a unique blend of beauty and self-care. From face washes to body mists, embrace the colors of Goddess Durga with premium formulations, enhancing your Navratri celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:46 IST
Radiant Reverence: La Pink's Navratri Collection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Navratri, a festival of devotion and color, finds a perfect match in La Pink's specially curated product range. The collection, designed to reflect the colors representing each day of Navratri, celebrates the essence of Goddess Durga through nine unique offerings.

Each day presents a new product aligned with the vibrant hues of the festival. Beginning with a brightening face wash for the white of Day 1, the collection includes a range of body mists and serums, each tailored to enhance the color and mood of the day. For instance, the red of Day 2 is embodied by a bold body mist, while the green of Day 5 features a hydrating Vitamin C toner serum.

La Pink's Navratri collection is more than just beauty; it's about embracing the spirit of the festival. From refreshing aqua notes to uplifting floral fragrances, the products offer a celebration of color and care, allowing individuals to shine with the vibrancy of Navratri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Trade Leap: Historic Pact with European Quartet Ignites Economic Optimism

India's Trade Leap: Historic Pact with European Quartet Ignites Economic Opt...

 Global
2
Gujarat's Crime Rate Below National Average Despite High Charge-Sheeting Efficiency

Gujarat's Crime Rate Below National Average Despite High Charge-Sheeting Eff...

 India
3
Triumphant Return: Irfan Solanki's Awaited Release

Triumphant Return: Irfan Solanki's Awaited Release

 India
4
Justice Deepak Roshan: Upholding Judicious Integrity Amid Media Trials

Justice Deepak Roshan: Upholding Judicious Integrity Amid Media Trials

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025