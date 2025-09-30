Enhanced Security Arrangements for Dussehra Shobhayatra in Gorakhpur

Enhanced security measures have been implemented in Gorakhpur ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's involvement in the Dussehra 'shobhayatra', officials announced on Tuesday. The event will proceed from the Gorakhnath Temple to the Ramleela Ground under heightened vigilance.

Authorities have left no stone unturned, with surveillance efforts covering both terrestrial and aerial perspectives. Director General of Police (DIG) (Range) S Channappa conducted an inspection of the arrangements, engaging with female constables stationed at various pandals. The chief minister's itinerary includes a traditional 'puja' at Mansarovar Temple before the scheduled 'arti' of Lord Ram at the Ramleela Ground. To secure the procession, the police have strategically positioned personnel, rooftops and residences along the route, alongside deploying an anti-drone system. Additional forces strengthen their presence in areas deemed sensitive or crowded.

Ahead of Dussehra, a rehearsal of the procession and associated traffic adjustments has been planned. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinav Tyagi, a prohibition on four-wheelers accessing Gorakhnath Temple will be enforced, both during the rehearsal and on Dussehra day itself. Authorities have identified 16 significant locations for idol immersion, ensuring comprehensive oversight with drones and CCTV cameras monitoring crowded areas, as confirmed by Senior Superintendent of Police Raj Karan Nayyar.

